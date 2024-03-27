Yen Traders Rattled As Slide To 34-Year Low Sparks Japan Warning

“I don’t think there is anything to worry about here on the intervention front as they just don’t have the big whippy moves that you would normally see prior to an intervention,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies. “If we gapped through 152 and then up to 155 in a very short period then maybe they would jump on it, but if we are just bouncing around and grinding higher, not so much of a concern.”