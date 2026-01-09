Traders See Almost No Chance of Fed Cut This Month After Data

Treasuries fell and traders all but wiped out their bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this month after the unemployment rate for December fell more than expected.

The decline in US government debt pushed yields higher across maturities by as much as three basis points on Friday after the report. Bond traders maintained an outlook for two rate cuts overall in 2026, with the first seen by mid-year.

“This keeps us on course for them to slowly continue cutting the fed funds rates as we go through this year,” Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income told Bloomberg Television. “They are on the cusp of, or in the top end of, the neutral range. So they may feel like they are not having an impact on the economy, they can stand to skip a meeting.”