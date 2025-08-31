Tame US Job Growth Expected In Approach To Fed Meeting

Friday’s jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be a crucial input for Federal Reserve officials ahead of their September policy meeting. Some are less concerned about the slowdown in payrolls growth because it’s being accompanied by a decline in the participation rate. They’re also wary of reducing borrowing costs when inflation is gradually increasing.

Others, like Governor Christopher Waller, say the sluggish hiring pace in recent months means the Fed should move forward with the first interest-rate cut of the year.

Investors in the coming week will parse comments — albeit ahead of the jobs report — from Fed officials including regional bank presidents Alberto Musalem of St. Louis, John Williams of New York, and Austan Goolsbee of Chicago. The Fed will also release its Beige Book, a collection of anecdotes about the economy, on Wednesday.

The appetite for workers has gradually diminished as companies focus on containing costs such as higher import duties. Separate data due on Wednesday is projected to show a decline in July job openings from the prior month, to one of lowest levels since 2021.

What Bloomberg Economics Says: “We expect nonfarm payrolls to add 93k jobs — a modest improvement from July, and consistent with the story told by a broad array of labor-market indicators. We expect local government, leisure and hospitality, and construction to drive the improved hiring.”— Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger, Estelle Ou and Chris G. Collins, economists. For full analysis, click here

With the goal of engineering stronger job growth, President Donald Trump is attempting to use tariffs to reverse trade imbalances, spark long-term investment, and spur the domestic output of critical goods and materials.

Other data in the coming holiday-shortened week include the Institute for Supply Management’s August surveys of manufacturers and service providers. On Thursday, government figures will likely show a sharp widening in the goods and services trade deficit for July, after preliminary data indicated a surge in imported merchandise ahead of higher tariffs.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the US

Canada will also release jobs data, which are expected to show the labor market stayed soft in August in the face of trade tensions. Data on Friday showed the hit to commerce forced Canada’s economy into its first contraction for nearly two years.