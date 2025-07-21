Taiwan Says More US Trade Negotiations Will Be Held This Week

Taiwan said more trade talks with the US will be held this week, while also hitting back at domestic speculation that the self-run democracy had already received a tariff letter from the US.

The announcement on an upcoming fourth round of trade discussions was made by cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee in a statement Monday. She said that Taipei was “committed to pursuing balanced bilateral trade and enhancing mutual benefit between Taiwan and the US,” while protecting the economy’s interests and industry.

Lee also hit back at opposition lawmakers who have speculated that the government received notification of new levies from the US and covered it up, saying Taipei hadn’t been told of any rates.

Taiwan has signaled it remains somewhat confident of reaching a trade deal with the US — its main military backer in the face of increased Chinese aggression. Earlier this month, a national security official in Taipei, who asked not to be identified discussing the sensitive matter, said Taiwan was one of the relatively few parties that’s been making steady progress in its negotiations with the US.