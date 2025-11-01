Stock Bulls Power S&P 500’s Historic Winning Run: Markets Wrap

Wall Street’s bull market got fresh fuel at end of a month that’s lived up to its volatile reputation, with earnings optimism outweighing worries about a rally that’s heavily concentrated on tech giants.

Following a pause in the S&P 500’s roughly $17 trillion surge, the gauge climbed on solid outlooks from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. To be fair, not every megacap gained. And the iPhone maker’s advance sputtered as a sales drop in China tempered excitement for what promises to be a busy holiday season. Bonds steadied after a post-Federal Reserve rout. The dollar rose.

From geopolitical to trade risks, a US shutdown and high valuations, traders had a lot to digest in October. Ultimately what prevailed was confidence in Corporate America and bets that rate cuts will keep momentum going for profits.

To Mark Hackett at Nationwide, it’s been a test of investors’ bullish thesis amid news on trade, monetary policy and earnings.

“There is increased skepticism about the participation in the rally, though many see this as the next in the line of ‘glass half empty’ arguments from bears that have seen most of their previous arguments fade,” he said. “Most indicators continue to support a strong market through year-end.”

Since the April meltdown, the S&P 500 has soared almost 40%, notching its longest monthly advance since 2021. The superlative is even better for the Nasdaq 100: a seven-month surge that turned out to be the longest winning run in eight years, buoyed by tech’s pristine balance-sheets and AI bullishness.

The S&P 500 rose to around 6,840. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps climbed 1.2%. Amazon jumped almost 10%.

The Treasury market’s October momentum stalled after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed a December rate cut - and some officials said they didn’t support a reduction this week. The dollar saw its best month since July.

Oil pared gains Friday as President Donald Trump denied he was considering a military strike on Venezuela.