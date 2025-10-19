Sold Out In India, Panic In London: How The Silver Market Broke

Within days, the shortages were being felt not just in India, but around the world. India’s festival buyers were joined by international investors and hedge funds piling into precious metals as a bet on the fragility of the US dollar — or simply to follow the market’s irrepressible surge higher.

By the end of last week, the frenzy had rippled across to the London silver market, where global prices are set and where the world’s biggest banks buy and sell in huge quantities. Now, it had run out of available metal. Traders describe a market that was all but broken, where even large banks stepped back from quoting prices as they fielded repeated calls from clients yelling down the line in frustration and exhaustion.

Prices ratcheted higher over the following week, on Friday reaching never-before-seen highs above $54 an ounce, before suddenly tumbling as much as 6.7%. For weary traders, the plunge was just the latest indication of the extreme stress being felt across the silver market – the worst crisis it has faced since the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market 45 years ago.

This account of how the silver market broke is based on conversations with more than two dozen traders, bankers, refiners, investors and other market participants, many of whom spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

It’s a story of how a perfect storm of events coincided to drain the silver market’s buffer of inventories — including a multi-year solar power boom, a rush to ship metal to the US to beat possible tariffs, a wave of investment in precious metals as part of the so-called “debasement trade,” and a sudden spike in demand from India.

100-to-1 Ratio

When traders and analysts try to pinpoint the immediate cause of the silver crisis of 2025, they inevitably point to India.

During the Diwali holiday season, hundreds of millions of devotees buy billions of rupees worth of jewelry to celebrate the goddess Lakshmi. Asia’s refineries usually meet this demand, which typically favors gold. But this year, many Indians turned to a different precious metal: silver.

The pivot wasn’t random. For months, India’s social media stars promoted the idea that after gold’s record rally, silver was next to soar. The hype began in April, when investment banker and content creator Sarthak Ahuja told his nearly 3 million followers that silver’s 100-to-1 price ratio to gold made it the obvious buy this year. His video went viral during Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day for buying gold — second only to the Dhanteras festival on Oct. 18.

“It’s never been like this before. The demand this time for silver has been humongous,” said Amit Mittal, general manager at M.D. Overseas Bullion, a dealer in gold and silver in New Delhi.