SoftBank’s Shares Dive After Nvidia Sale Spooks AI-Wary Market

SoftBank Group Corp.’s stock slid as much as 10% after the tech investor’s exit from AI sector leader Nvidia Corp. spooked investors already nervous about climbing tech sector valuations.

The Japanese company’s shares touched a one-month low during early morning trading in Tokyo. That’s after SoftBank on Tuesday disclosed it had sold its entire stake in Nvidia Corp. for $5.83 billion to help bankroll AI investments. The fall came despite better-than-projected quarterly results from SoftBank, which also disclosed a 4-for-1 stock split.

SoftBank’s Nvidia exit coincides with a growing debate about whether spending by big tech firms like Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. — expected to surpass $1 trillion in coming years — will produce commensurate returns. Investors have begun to question the amount of capital pouring into a technology with uncertain returns, and outsized gains in most of the companies considered frontrunners in that race to build and develop AI. Nvidia’s shares slid as much as 3.9% in US trading, after climbing 48% this year through Monday’s close.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been unwinding positions to pay for a plethora of AI projects, including Stargate data centers with OpenAI and Oracle Corp.

“The value of the company fluctuates on the market’s assessment of the value of its investments, so we think the shares are likely to prove to be highly volatile up ahead,” Citigroup analyst Keiichi Yoneshima wrote in a note. “But with NAV on an expansionary trajectory, we think investors will warm to the shares.”