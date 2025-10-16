Shutdown Firings Paused By Judge As Vought Vows More To Come

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pause plans to fire thousands of federal workers during the government shutdown, just moments after White House Budget Director Russell Vought said he expects layoffs to exceed more than 10,000 people.

The ruling on Wednesday from US District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco follows layoff notices that have gone out to more than 4,100 federal employees since last week.

The order isn’t a final decision on the merits of the case. It means that more than 30 federal agencies for now cannot send out new layoff notices if they involve programs that affect labor union members who sued.

The decision also means the government must halt action on notices that already went out while the judge weighs whether to impose a longer-term block. Illston will schedule a hearing in the coming weeks for the next round of arguments. The Justice Department in the meantime could ask an appeals court to immediately intervene and let layoffs resume while the case goes forward.

Illston, appointed to the court by former President Bill Clinton, said during the Wednesday hearing that the evidence suggested administration officials had “taken advantage” of the budget impasse in Congress to “assume that all bets are off” and that “the laws don’t apply to them.”

“It’s a human cost that cannot be tolerated,” Illston said of the mass firings.

More than 4,000 federal workers have so far lost their jobs — a number Vought called “just a snapshot, and I think it’ll get much higher.”

“I think we’ll probably end up being north of 10,000,” Vought said before the ruling.

The White House budget office has vowed to continue reductions in force — the government’s term for layoffs of federal workers. The administration has not detailed which agencies or jobs could be affected in future rounds of layoffs.

“We’re going to keep those RIFs rolling throughout this shutdown, because we think it’s important to stay on offense for the American taxpayer,” Vought told the Charlie Kirk show.

Trump also signed an order Wednesday that formally lifts the government-wide hiring freeze he imposed on his first day back in office — but replaces it with a system that keeps a tight rein on agencies’ hiring plans. Under the new policy, each agency must set up a Strategic Hiring Committee and submit an annual staffing plan to the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget before filling vacancies.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, one of the unions that sued, said in a statement that they are “pleased with the court’s ruling halting these unlawful terminations and preventing the administration from further targeting hardworking civil servants during the shutdown.”

Shutdown Fight

The White House has escalated the standoff with Democrats over federal spending by moving to terminate some federal workers, instead of just furloughing them as the shutdown continues. Republicans say the layoffs are necessary, an assertion that budget experts and Democrats dispute because workers aren’t paid during the shutdown.

Democrats have argued that the administration cannot spend resources during a shutdown to fire people because it isn’t essential government work.

“We believe that these firings are illegal, violate the law and will be reversed, either congressionally or by the courts,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

Trump also said he plans to release a list of “Democrat” programs he intends to cut as the shutdown — now in its 15th day — continues. The White House has seized the federal budget as a tool to make the shutdown as painful as possible for Democrats. Republicans in Congress have largely ceded their power of the purse to the executive branch, allowing Trump to go much further than any other modern president during a shutdown.

The mass firings are broadly unpopular with voters, who continue to hold Trump and Republicans more responsible for the shutdown than Democrats. An Economist/YouGov poll conducted Oct. 10-13 found 54% opposed the layoffs, compared to 29% in support.