Senate Republicans Float Renewing Short-Term Funding Ahead Of Shutdown Deadline
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that there wasn’t enough time to resolve lingering spending differences before the deadline.
(Bloomberg) -- Congress will need another temporary spending measure to avert a Jan. 20 partial government shutdown, Senate Republican leaders said Tuesday in comments that risk provoking backlash from House conservatives.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged that there wasn’t enough time to resolve lingering spending differences before the deadline. His No. 2, Senator John Thune of South Dakota, said Congress would need a stopgap measure to March.
“I don’t see how we get there without one,” said Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, when asked about McConnell’s stopgap comment.
“Unless we want a short-term shutdown,” Cole added.
House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed in November to oppose any more short-term bills as frustrations mounted on his right flank over the last deal to keep the government open.
On Sunday, Johnson again came under fire from conservatives who opposed his agreement with Democrats on topline spending levels. But the new speaker is weighing the idea of another stopgap spending bill, a House GOP aide said.
“We got the pedal to the metal, and we’re going to get the job done,” Johnson told reporters late Tuesday, deflecting questions on whether a stopgap bill would be needed.
After McConnell’s comments, conservative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma urged Johnson against supporting another so-called short-term continuing resolution.
A range of departments from Agriculture to Veterans Affairs would shut down next week if no funding bill was enacted.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wouldn’t speculate on temporary spending. “We are going to fight as hard as we can to get this done as soon as possible,” the Democrat said.
Earlier: Congress Leaders Ease Shutdown Risk With a Spending-Cap Deal
Schumer said he’s optimistic about a funding deal in part because Johnson is “decent” and doesn’t try to be “macho” or “bullying” in talks. But he acknowledged that Johnson is under pressure from fellow conservatives.
Chip Roy of Texas warned on the Steve Deace radio show Tuesday that the House Republicans could call for Johnson’s ouster if any final agreement doesn’t contain their policy demands. Johnson said he and appropriators are fighting for those demands.
“We’re going to do our job,” Johnson added.
Despite the deal on overall spending levels, there is no agreement on how to divvy up the funding among agencies or on how to handle conservative demands to attach policy changes like defunding the federal prosecutions of former President Donald Trump.
Schumer said the focus needs to be getting the regular bills done. Talk of another punt could delay that effort.
--With assistance from Zach C. Cohen.
(Adds new quotes and other details starting in seventh paragraph)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.