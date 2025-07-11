Saudis Lift Oil Output Above Quota in Rare OPEC+ Breach

Saudi Arabia raised crude output far above its OPEC+ quota last month, joining other producers in a rush to export oil out of the Persian Gulf as Israel went to war with Iran, according to the International Energy Agency.

The kingdom raised crude production by roughly 700,000 barrels a day to 9.8 million barrels a day, with about 70% of the additional supply exported, the IEA said in its monthly report. It was a rare breach of agreed OPEC+ limits by Riyadh, which has repeatedly scolded other members for over-production.

Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also raised production and exceeded their OPEC quotas, the IEA said. Iran’s production declined by 400,000 barrels a day in June from a seven-year high to 3.08 million barrels a day, though the country’s oil infrastructure was largely unaffected by the hostilities.

The flood of extra crude comes as global oil markets head for a substantial surplus. World oil consumption will grow by just 700,000 barrels a day this year, the slowest pace in 16 years excluding the 2020 pandemic slump, the agency said in a monthly report on Friday. It’s a modest downgrade from the previous month.

Production from outside the OPEC+ cartel will grow twice as fast as global demand, as the US, Guyana, Brazil and Canada continue to boom, according to Paris-based IEA, which advises major economies on energy policy.

Oil futures have slid about 13% since mid-June to trade near $69 a barrel in London, shrugging off the Israel-Iran conflict as signs of oversupply and concerns over President Donald Trump’s trade war weigh on prices.

“Recent months have seen a significant slowdown in oil demand, especially in developing countries,” the IEA said.