Saudi Data Change Allowed Riyadh To Meet OPEC Quota In June

Saudi Arabia managed to stick to its oil output quota last month because of a tweak to what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries counted as Riyadh’s production levels.

OPEC published its monthly production estimates for member countries on Tuesday, with one submitted by countries directly, and another drawn from a group of so-called secondary sources. The latter figure is closely watched by traders — and other nations within OPEC — because it offers an independent perspective of compliance with the group’s output quota levels.

But for June, Saudi Arabia was able to adopt a different metric — supply to market — that gave a lower reading and allowed it to meet its OPEC pledges. In Riyadh’s own analysis, that supply-to-market figure was 9.36 million barrels a day, a number matched almost identically by OPEC’s independent sources. People with knowledge of the matter said that the figure from the secondary sources was also based on supply to market, not production.

Saudi Arabia already emphasized the use of a supply-to-market number, instead of a more conventional — and higher — production number, that would have led to a quota breach.

On July 11, the kingdom’s energy ministry said on X that the country had indeed “briefly” raised output last month as hostilities in the Middle East endangered energy flows. But it stressed that much of the boost had gone into storage, and so the “marketed crude supply” delivered to consumers was lower — and a more appropriate number to adopt.