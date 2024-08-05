Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Asia In Sign Of Faith In Demand

Still, there’s some concern over a possible supply surplus starting later this year if the OPEC+ countries, including Saudi Arabia, go through with their plan to begin unwinding some of their voluntary cuts. About 540,000 barrels a day are due to be added over the course of the fourth quarter, which when combined with ample supplies from the US, Guyana, Brazil, and a faltering economic outlook in China, contributes to pressure on benchmark oil prices.