Russia’s Economy Poised To Grow Slower Than Even Tepid Estimates

Russia is struggling to meet even the most cautious central bank estimate for growth this year, casting doubt on continued assurances from Governor Elvira Nabiullina that the economy isn’t cooling excessively under high interest rates.

Gross domestic product expanded by just 1.1% over the first seven months of the year, according to data from the Economy Ministry published late Wednesday. That’s barely above the lower bound of the central bank’s 1%-2% growth forecast for 2025.

Current trends suggest that full-year growth may fail to meet even that conservative range, analysts say.

The central bank’s expectations implicitly assume acceleration in the second half of the year, which is hard to reconcile with the growing effects of tight monetary policy, said Dmitry Polevoy, investment director at Moscow-based Astra Asset Management. He foresees full-year GDP growth of around 0.7% if the current pace continues.

Monetary policymakers have largely shrugged off business concerns over high borrowing costs, keeping the benchmark interest rate at a record level of 21% through the end of June while arguing the economy was merely exiting a period of overheating as expected.