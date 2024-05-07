Russian Crude Flows Top 2023 Levels With Refineries Constrained

The first sanctioned Russian tanker to load crude after being listed is now heading through the Red Sea. The SCF Primorye, cited by the US in October for breaching a Group of Seven price cap, loaded Urals at Novorossiysk on the Black Sea in late April and is now showing a destination of Singapore. It is most likely en route for China, whose ports have been more willing than those elsewhere to handle vessels owned by sanctioned entities. If it is able to discharge its cargo without difficulty, it could pave the way for other sanctioned tankers owned by state controlled Sovcomflot PJSC to return to work.