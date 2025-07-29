Russia's Oil Shipments Have Quietly Slumped Over The Past Year

Russia is shipping less oil to the world.

In the first seven months of 2025, Moscow exported 4% less crude than it did in the comparable period of 2024, with an even sharper drop from the same timespan in 2023, ship-tracking by Bloomberg shows.

Russia’s energy ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments on the data. However, Moscow has been compensating for previously pumping above its target under an OPEC+ initiative to restrict supply — so the curbs may relate to that. Whether that’s why will become clearer in October, when the nation will in theory be allowed to produce significantly more.

The exports are important because they’re what the country actually sells to global markets. Russia also made oil production data classified shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, making shipments the most visible part of the country’s oil supply.