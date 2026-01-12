Rich-Poor Divide, Job Opportunities Top Concerns Of Next-Gen, WEF Study Finds

Income inequality, higher housing prices, cost of living concerns and widening gap between education and job market requirements are among the key concerns of today's youth, according to a study conducted by the World Economic Forum.

About 48.2% of the survey respondents said rich-poor divide is the primary economic trend shaping the future. This was closely followed by 46.3% marking their topmost concern over increased cost of living and housing, followed by 42.7% expressing concern over the growing gap between education provided and the skills needed in the job market.

The WEF polled youngsters between the ages of 18 and 30 across the globe for its report titled, Youth Pulse 2026: 'Insights From the Next Generation for a Changing World'.