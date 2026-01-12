Rich-Poor Divide, Job Opportunities Top Concerns Of Next-Gen, WEF Study Finds
The 18-30 age group is three times more likely to be unemployed, as compared to other generations, according to the World Economic Forum report.
Income inequality, higher housing prices, cost of living concerns and widening gap between education and job market requirements are among the key concerns of today's youth, according to a study conducted by the World Economic Forum.
About 48.2% of the survey respondents said rich-poor divide is the primary economic trend shaping the future. This was closely followed by 46.3% marking their topmost concern over increased cost of living and housing, followed by 42.7% expressing concern over the growing gap between education provided and the skills needed in the job market.
The WEF polled youngsters between the ages of 18 and 30 across the globe for its report titled, Youth Pulse 2026: 'Insights From the Next Generation for a Changing World'.
The report noted that youngsters were worse off with regards to living costs, employment stability and access to affordable housing.
"The United Nations estimates that 71% of the world’s population now lives in societies where inequality is rising. Increasingly, this divide is generational, as young people face higher living costs, job precarity and limited access to affordable housing and capital compared to their parents," it said.
More than half of the respondents cited "financial concerns" as the biggest source of stress and anxiety. Uncertainty of future goals and opportunities trailed marginally behind at 49.2%.
"These concerns mirror global patterns: over 70% of young workers are in informal, insecure or low-wage employment, and cost-of-living pressures are identified by the 'Global Risks Report 2025' as a major driver of social unrest," the report stated.
The 18-30 age group is three times more likely to be unemployed, as compared to other generations, as per the report. It also said that the youth are diversifying their work portfolio by engaging in additional side hustles, freelance work and small ventures.
The WEF noted that despite this, individual creativity cannot compensate for systemic inequality and called for expanded access to meaningful work and economic security.
"Ensuring that resilience translates into lasting opportunity requires inclusive and sustainable labour systems that expand access to meaningful work and economic security," the study stated.
The report recommended coordinated action across public, private and education sectors. It urged governments globally to invest in inclusive labour-market policies, businesses creating equitable entry pathways, and education systems aligning skills with emerging demand.