Red Sea Crisis Not A Threat For Consumer Sector Yet, But Can't Ignore Risks: Analysts

It has been nearly four months since the Red Sea crisis has been in focus, and market participants have not completely ruled out the risks to Indian companies, including those in the consumer sector.

Although the direct impact of the crisis is likely to be limited—except for the rising freight costs—major supply chain constraints in key markets can lead to a spike in commodity prices, subsequently inflating prices in India.

Consumer companies can see traces of input cost inflation due to rising freight costs, according to analysts. . However, they see no major impact on the performance of consumer companies.

Domestic prices of edible oils might see an uptick as they are influenced by international pricing, said Ajay Thakur, research analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd. That way, the prices of biscuits, atta and noodles will rise, he said.

However, palm oil prices will not see any major impact, as the majority of its imports are from Malaysia and Indonesia, away from the affected trade route, Thakur said.

In the long run, "rising commodity prices might impact margins (of fast-moving consumer goods companies)", said Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa Capital Ltd.

The outlook on domestic wholesale prices also hints towards rising input costs. The domestic wholesale price index—an indicator of wholesale prices—is expected to notch higher to 3–3.5% in fiscal 2025 from 0.73% in December, and economists blame geopolitical tensions around the Red Sea for it.

The WPI is expected to move in positive direction during the next quarter due to a hike in global food and commodity prices, and the Red Sea crisis will lead to supply chain constraints, said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil Ltd.