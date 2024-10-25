Record Defaults Hit $800 Billion Chinese Municipal Debt Market

The defaults have proved costly for many retail investors.

Take Lulu Fang. The 60-year-old owner of a small trading company said she lost her life savings of 15 million yuan when she bought so-called trust products tied to Guizhou province in the southwest of the country. She was counting on a stable return of about 8%, much higher than what she would earn from depositing the funds in a bank. Instead her investment was wiped out when the products defaulted last year.

Faced with possible foreclosure on her apartment in Shenzhen due to her failure to make mortgage payments, she joined more than 100 other investors on multiple trips to the trusts and government offices to plead for repayment.

“My life is a total mess now,” she said. “I have worked my entire life and put all the money I saved for retirement into the products. I was told these were safe. That was a lie.”

The country’s towns, cities and provinces have used so-called local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to fund infrastructure projects, including road and ports. However, projects financed by the LGFVs don’t necessarily earn money. That makes them dependent upon support from the government.

In the first nine months of this year, 60 non-standard products tied to LGFVs have defaulted or warned of repayment risks, up 20% from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Financial China Information & Technology Co. The figure was the highest since at least 2019, the data showed.

The issuers of the debt generally do not disclose the total amount. Of the 60 cases tallied by FCI&T this year, 40 did not give any figures. The remaining 20 products that defaulted or warned of repayment risk totaled about 4.55 billion yuan.

This stands in stark contrast to publicly traded bonds issued by LGFVs. Local governments have prioritized these securities, which are favored by institutional investors and there has never been a default. Since non-standard products are typically sold to investors in private placements, local authorities have less incentive to help them.