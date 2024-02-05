Read The Full Transcript Of Powell’s Interview With CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’

POWELL: We’re very focused on our jobs, you know? We’re focused on the real economy and doing the right thing for the economy and for the American people over the medium and long term. And I can’t overstate how important it is to restore price stability, by which I mean inflation is low and predictable and people don’t have to think about it in their daily lives. In their daily economic lives, inflation is just not something that you talk about. That’s where we were for 20 years. We want to get back to that, and I think we are on a path to that. We just want to kind of make sure of it.