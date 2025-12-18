Raw Sugar Extends Loss On Prospect Of Higher Exports From India

Raw sugar futures headed for a fourth day of losses, the longest streak in more than two months, after major producer India said it may export more than planned this season.

The most-actively traded contract in New York fell as much as 2.2% to the lowest in almost five weeks. Futures are down 25% this year, which would be the biggest annual loss in 14 years.

Last month, India said it would allow 1.5 million tons of sugar exports this season to help ease a domestic glut. On Thursday, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the government may permit additional shipments to reduce stockpiles further. He also said it’s considering raising the minimum sale price.

The country’s sugar output from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 increased by 1.7 million tons from a year earlier, a jump of almost 28%, according to the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association. That aligns with a forecast from the US Department of Agriculture, which sees Indian production up 26% in the 2025-26 crop year, due to "favourable weather and increased planting area".