Rare-Earth 'Deal Done': Trump Says China To Supply Magnets, Metals

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal with China had been reached to end the rare-earth-magnet crisis.

China will supply magnets and rare earths, while the US will allow Chinese students in its colleges and universities, the US president said.

"Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me. Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths, will be supplied, up front, by China," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!). We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent! Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.