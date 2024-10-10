Powell’s Half-Point Cut Is Hard To Repeat With FOMC In No Hurry

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is unlikely to win another big interest-rate cut from his policy committee so long as the labor market holds up.

Powell described the move as a recalibration aimed at making sure the labor market remained strong at his press conference after officials reduced the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point to a range of 4.75% to 5%.

The move broke with the gradualism typical of Fed interest-rate changes. Some officials described their support of the move as arising from recent inflation data that convinced them the rate of price changes was headed toward their 2% target.

Nevertheless, minutes of the meeting showed there was a preference among some officials to cut rates at a more gradual pace, possibly because the economy remains remarkably resilient even in the face of what Fed officials call “restrictive” policy.

“Some participants observed that they would have preferred a 25-basis-point reduction of the target range at this meeting, and a few others indicated that they could have supported such a decision,” the minutes said.