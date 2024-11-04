Pakistan Cuts Interest Rates To Two-Year Low To Aid Economy

(Bloomberg) --Pakistan cut its benchmark interest rate to the lowest in two years as policymakers look to support the nation’s crisis-ridden economy.

The State Bank of Pakistan lowered the target rate by 250 basis points to 15%, the central bank said in a statement on Monday. All the 38 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a rate cut, with eight forecasting the exact measure.

The current monetary policy stance is “appropriate to achieve the objective of price stability on a durable basis by maintaining inflation within the 5%-7% target range,” the central bank said. “This will also support macroeconomic stability and help achieve economic growth on a sustainable basis.”