Over 70% Of Gen Z Losing Sleep Over Financial Stress, Finds Survey In US

Inflation is sticky, unemployment is climbing, and even Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has admitted that Gen Z graduates just can't catch a break right now. A new survey shows nearly 70% of Gen Z are so anxious about money that they can't sleep at night — and instead of crunching numbers, they're turning to bed rotting, scrolling, and binge-watching TV.

The study by Amerisleep, which polled over 1,000 Americans, found that 49% of people across all ages lie awake at night due to financial concerns such as inflation and layoffs. Almost as many say their sleep has worsened since the start of tariff talks in 2025.

Gen Z stands out as the hardest hit, with 69% lying awake thinking about money and 47% worrying about job security, more than any other generation, as per the study. Housing and rent costs are also top of mind, with nearly half of Gen Z citing them as major sleep disruptors.

About 47% of Americans say financial anxiety has woken them up in the middle of the night, while 11% now average fewer than 5 hours of sleep. Among those who check their bank accounts before bed, that number jumps to 13%, the study added.

Instead of budgeting or financial planning, many are coping in ways that may worsen the problem. As per the study, more than half of Gen Z scroll social media when they can't sleep, 47% turn to TV, and over a third say they "bed rot": a trend of lying in bed for long stretches without a purpose, which can disrupt sleep rhythms even further.

The study also found that economic headlines themselves are a trigger, with nearly half of the respondents losing sleep after reading them. Worry peaks either evenly throughout the day (36%) or just before bed (25%), though a significant number report money anxiety striking in the middle of the night (16%).

Experts warn that while screen time and bed rotting might feel soothing in the moment, they may deepen sleep issues. Instead, they recommend creating a calming bedtime routine, setting a "phone curfew," and using stress management techniques like journaling or deep breathing to reclaim rest.