OpenAI's Sam Altman Wishes His Company Was Public, Sometimes

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, reacting to media reports about initial public offer of his company that there is no date in his mind but eventually, it will happen, according to a Fortune article.

"We don’t have a date in mind. We don’t have a board decision to do this or anything like that. I just assume it’s where things will eventually go," Altman said, as quoted by Fortune.

Reuters reported that OpenAI is planning to go public by 2026 or 2027 with a valuation of $1 trillion. Altman refuted such claim and posed a rhetorical question why people write such things at the BG2 podcast.

OpenAI was a non-profit organisation, which was recently restructured as a for-profit public benefit organisation last week. This transition will support OpenAI to access funds easily, subsequently paving the way for an IPO, Fortune reported.