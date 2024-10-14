OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Growth Forecasts For Third Consecutive Month

OPEC has reduced its oil demand growth forecast for the third consecutive month as the group belatedly recognises a slowdown in global fuel consumption.

Global oil demand will increase by 1.9 million barrels a day—roughly 2%—in 2024, or 106,000 barrels a day less than previously forecast, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its monthly report. The revision was “largely due to actual data received combined with slightly lower expectations” for some regions, it said.

With the three successive downgrades, OPEC is starting to retreat from the strongly bullish projections it has held throughout this year. Even after the reductions, its oil demand growth estimates remain an outlier—above Wall Street banks and trading houses, and at the top end of the range expected by Saudi Arabia’s oil company, Aramco. It’s roughly double the rate seen by the International Energy Agency.

The actions of OPEC members themselves suggest a lack of confidence in the outlook of its Vienna-based secretariat, delaying their plans to restore halted crude oil production even as the cartel’s forecasts point to a major supply deficit.