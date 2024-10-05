Oil ‘Tourists’ Pile Into Market Amid Biggest Rally in Two Years

(Bloomberg) --Reza Dilmaghani mostly trades equities, but for the past week he’s been dipping in and out of the oil market, lured by crude’s biggest weekly rally in nearly two years.

“Ever since we reached $67, it’s been going up quite steadily and orderly,” said Dilmaghani, a Phoenix-based day trader who’s been trying to capitalize on the market’s short-term direction. “When it’s orderly, it’s great.”

He’s not the only so-called oil “tourist” flocking to the market as war risk sends futures surging. With Iran’s attack on Israel sending oil prices skyrocketing by more than $6 a barrel in the past week, retail investors are piling into oil-linked products.

Volumes in the United States Oil Fund — the largest exchange-traded product tracking the price of oil — surged this week to the highest levels since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.