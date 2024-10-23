Oil Prices Decline As Traders Look To US Stockpiles And Middle East

In the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar opened new possibilities for ending the Gaza conflict. Still, traders are waiting to see how Israel retaliates against Iran for a missile strike earlier this month.

Oil has had a roller-coaster ride in October, boosting volatility, with tensions in the Middle East raising the specter of supply disruptions in a region that accounts for about a third of world output. In Asia, top importer China has rolled out a series of stimulus measures to combat a slowdown, potentially aiding energy demand, but there are doubts about the moves’ effectiveness.

“The crude oil market continues to reflect a geopolitical premium,” said Gao Jian, an analyst at Qisheng Futures Co. Should that subside, “investors’ attention will then switch back to weak fundamentals, with risks skewed to the downside,” Gao said.