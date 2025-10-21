Oil Falls As Traders Focus On Surplus And US-China Trade Talks

Oil extended declines as investors weighed signs of a swelling surplus ahead of trade talks between the US and China later this week.

Brent dropped below $61 a barrel after falling 0.5% on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $57. The amount of crude on tankers at sea has risen to a record high as producers keep adding barrels, according to data from Vortexa. The build-up of supply comes as demand growth slows.