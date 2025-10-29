Nvidia To Take $1 Billion Nokia Stake, Supply Network AI Chips

Wireless phone networks are shifting from being built around discrete pieces of hardware to being run by more standard computers defined by software. The next generation of wireless connections – 6G – will be characterized by its AI uses, Nvidia said. The company is working with Nokia to build gear based on new software and chips that it has developed for that market.

T-Mobile US Inc. will begin trials next year, Nvidia said. In a joint interview with Huang on Bloomberg TV, Hotard said that he expects “full commercial production” in 2027.

Nokia’s aim is to process data closer to the user, so there’s less lag in sending data. Calling the shift a “fundamental redesign of the network,” Hotard wrote in a statement that the move “will accelerate AI-RAN innovation to put an AI data center into everyone’s pocket.”

Nvidia has been on a spending spree in recent months. The company said it will invest as much as $100 billion into OpenAI and will fund autonomous vehicle companies Wayve and Oxa, fintech Revolut and AI companies like PolyAI. The company also will invest in a German data center alongside Deutsche Telekom AG, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Hotard emphasized the Nvidia deal is not exclusive, meaning the chip giant could turn around and sign an agreement with Nokia’s competitor Ericsson. “If we’re all under pressure to innovate and do our best, it’s not exclusive either way, then we’re all going to continue to compete and move at pace,” he said in a separate interview with Bloomberg News.

European policymakers and tech executives alike have been talking for months about the need for the bloc to develop its own AI ecosystem and catch up to rivals in the US and China. Huang and other tech industry leaders have criticized Europe for being too slow to develop its own infrastructure and supporting companies that want to use AI while keeping their data within the region.

During US President Donald Trump’s first term, his administration raised the possibility of the US government and its allies investing in one of the two Western network vendors. Hotard stressed that Nvidia’s investment is not a government-sponsored move.

“This is two private companies coming together yet to build something that we think is going to be beneficial for the ecosystem,” he said.