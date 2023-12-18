No Alternative To IMF Program To Rid Sri Lanka Of Economic Slump: President Wickremesinghe

Asking those who were critical of the IMF programme to come out with a credible alternative plan, Wickremesinghe said, “Making popular statements to mislead people would only heal the country's return to bankruptcy.”

The IMF reforms, coupled with a high cost of living, are expected to play a significant role in the island’s election year in 2024. Wickremesinghe said the Cabinet had to make tough decisions even though most of its members are due to face elections.