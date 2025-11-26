New US Fed Chair Before Christmas? Here's What Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Said

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has suggested that President Donald Trump may name the next chair of the US Federal Reserve before Christmas, signalling that the search for Jerome Powell’s successor is nearing its conclusion.

Speaking in a CNBC interview on Tuesday, Bessent, who is leading the selection process, said he still had one interview left before making his recommendations to the President. He declined to speculate on who might ultimately be chosen.

“I think there’s a very good chance that the president will make an announcement before Christmas,” he said. “But it’s his prerogative, whether it’s before the Christmas holidays or in the new year. But I think things are moving along very well.”