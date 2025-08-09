Nasdaq Hits Highs As Apple Has Best Week Since ‘20: Markets Wrap

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 4.28%. The dollar barely budged. Oil fluctuated. The Trump administration suggested it would issue a new policy clarifying that imports of gold bars should not face tariffs.

Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet “very shortly” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the US president looks to broker a ceasefire agreement in hopes of bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

Bret Kenwell at eToro said momentum has been strong in equities, with both technicals and fundamentals working in bulls’ favor.

“While an unexpected risk could develop in the second half of 2025, earnings have been better-than-expected and the Fed is inching closer to lower interest rates,” he noted. “As long as the economy holds up, there are catalysts in play for stocks to continue higher.”

Trump said tariffs are “having a huge positive impact on the stock market,” adding that “almost every day, new records are set.” Hundreds of billions of dollars are “pouring into our country’s coffers,” he noted.