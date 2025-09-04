Mexico Weighs Tariffs On China, Other Nations Without Trade Deal

Mexico is considering enacting new tariffs on countries with which it does not have a trade agreement, including China, President Claudia Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference on Thursday.

The fresh levies would be part of the government’s so-called “Plan Mexico”, a national program aimed at promoting domestic industry and industrial development.

“We are considering tariffs as part of Plan Mexico, which we’ve proposed since we came into office,” said Sheinbaum. China is among countries that don’t have a deal with Mexico, “but it’s not the only country,” she added.

Sheinbaum said that the sectors affected by fresh tariffs will be released in due time. She did not specify the rates in consideration, or a timing for additional details.

The Mexican government is planning to increase tariffs on some Asian countries including China as part of its 2026 budget proposal due this month, Bloomberg reported last week. The additional levies — which would span a wide range of products including cars, textiles and plastics — are aimed at protecting the nation’s businesses from cheap imports.

The tariffs would also satisfy a longstanding demand from President Donald Trump amid a worsening trade war between the US and China.

The draft revenue proposal from President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration is scheduled to be sent to Congress by Sept. 8. While the budget plan will require approval from the legislative branch, Sheinbaum’s party and its allies hold two-thirds majorities in both houses, likely limiting changes by lawmakers.