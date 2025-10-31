Meta Defies AI Spending Gloom With Its Record-Breaking Bond Sale

Meta Platforms Inc. found record-shattering demand for its bond sale on Thursday even as its shares plunged, in a sign that bond investors are looking past any concerns about its artificial-intelligence spending plans.

The company sold $30 billion of bonds, the largest high-grade US note sale since 2023, drawing the most ever orders at $125 billion. That came on a day where Meta’s shares dropped as much as 14%, after it had posted quarterly earnings late Wednesday, and stock investors recoiled at how much the company planned to spend on AI.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said that Meta will spend hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade on data centers and other AI infrastructure to try to achieve human-level AI capabilities and integrate them into its products, including Facebook and Instagram. On Wednesday, Meta said its capital expenditure this year would be as much as $72 billion, a figure that will grow even faster next year.

At least part of that spending will be fueled by borrowing. And for now, US corporate bond investors are eager to lend to Meta.

Their demand is partly because investors have been pouring money into short- and intermediate-term high-grade bond funds for 25 consecutive weeks, looking to lock in yields before they fall further. It’s the longest inflow streak in four years, according to LSEG Lipper. Meanwhile, most corporate bond sales this year have been refinancing existing debt, rather than new net borrowing.

That’s left investors clamoring for new bonds, according to Robert Cohen, head of global developed credit at DoubleLine Capital.

The timing for the AI debt binge is “perfect” said Cohen. “The capital markets would be happy to finance these deals as long as they’re structured property.”