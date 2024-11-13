Markets See 80% Chance Of December Fed Cut After Inflation Data

Consumer prices rose 2.6% year-on-year in October overall and 3.3% excluding the volatile food and energy categories. Both figures matched the median forecasts of economists in a Bloomberg survey. The figures underscore the slow and frustrating nature of the battle against inflation, which has often moved sideways — sometimes for months at a time — on its broader path down.

Before the CPI data, traders had been piling into bets that the Trump agenda would lead to further losses in Treasuries. Open interest — the number of contracts in which traders have positions — in Treasury futures suggests an increase in new hedges for higher yields since the election.

Wednesday’s Treasury futures activity after the data included a couple of large block trades in the five-year note contract that appeared to contribute to the rally.

Fed policymakers have been delivering the message that — after their initial half-point rate cut in September and a quarter-point reduction on Nov. 7 — future moves are contingent on inflation continuing to show improvement.

Two officials echoed that after the CPI data were released Wednesday. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, speaking on Bloomberg Television, said he views inflation as “heading in the right direction” but the December decision would take into account future economic data.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said the Fed should “proceed cautiously at this point” because of the risk inflation remains elevated.

Trump’s agenda — which includes tax cuts — is seen expanding the federal budget deficit, requiring increased US debt issuance. Investors are accordingly demanding higher Treasury yields as the price of providing additional financing. Some have predicted 10-year yields will return to 5%, reached in late 2023 for the first time since 2007 as Treasury supply increased.

Many of Trump’s ideas “are pro-growth policies, though having said that, the wild card is tariffs,” said Earl Davis, head of fixed income and money markets at BMO Global Asset Management in a telephone interview. Investors are “still trying to find how much risk premium is needed now – and the market is saying it’s definitely not less.”

Davis expects increased debt issuance next year and favors buying inflation-protected over so-called nominal Treasury debt. The 10-year TIPS yield is about 2.1%, up from as low as 1.5% in mid-September, a period in which the nominal 10-year yield climbed about 80 basis points as inflation expectations increased.