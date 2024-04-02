Markets Are Back To Seeing Fewer Rate Cuts Than The U.S. Fed

The reassessment is driving investors to demand higher rates of return on US government bonds. Yields on Treasury debt maturing in five to 30 years climbed to the highest levels this year Tuesday, with the day’s economic data releases still ahead at 10 a.m. New York time. The 30-year yield topped 4.5%, and the benchmark 10-year note is higher by nearly 20 basis points over the past two days, on pace for its biggest jump since early February.