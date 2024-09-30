Market-Boosting Moves In US, China Yet To Convince Economists

(Bloomberg) -- A stronger-than-expected pivot to stimulus in the world’s two biggest economies has brightened the market outlook. For economists, the jury is still out.

China’s barrage of monetary, fiscal and regulatory easing to boost the ailing property market, alongside expectations for deeper interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and peers, sent stocks soaring worldwide last week. The bullish mood continued Monday after three of China’s biggest cities eased home-buying curbs, sending shares and iron ore spiking higher.

“This is one of the turning points of the year,” David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de L’Echiquier, said of the US and Chinese policy moves. “I have the feeling now that everyone is going to go with the flow.”

Chinese stocks extended one of their most remarkable turnarounds in history, soaring for a ninth day on Monday and pushing the benchmark CSI 300 Index’s gains to 27% from a mid-September low. A Societe Generale SA index tracking cross-asset momentum jumped to the highest in more than a year.