Lula Asks Trump To End Tariffs As Leaders Agree To Meet Soon

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked Donald Trump to remove tariffs on the country’s goods and sanctions on top officials in the first extensive conversation they’ve held since the US leader thrust the South American nation into the center of his global trade war.

The pair of leaders agreed to hold an in-person meeting soon, with Lula suggesting a potential encounter at a summit of Southeastern Asian nations in Malaysia later this month, Brazil’s government said in a readout of the Monday call that lasted about 30 minutes.

Trump, it said, has tapped Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead ongoing trade negotiations with Brazil. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The call is the clearest sign yet of a thaw in US-Brazil relations that deteriorated rapidly after Trump imposed 50% trade levies on many Brazilian goods and sanctions on a Supreme Court judge in a bid to stop the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted on coup attempt charges in September.

The call, which Finance Minister Fernando Haddad characterized as “positive,” followed a seconds-long encounter at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last month, when Trump said he and Lula had “good chemistry” and had discussed a meeting to talk over their differences.

US and Brazilian officials have since begun working to arrange an in-person meeting between the two presidents, while high-level channels have also reopened.