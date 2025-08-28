Lisa Cook Suit Says Her Firing By Trump Puts US Economy At Risk

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump portrays his attempt to fire her as a power grab that could cause “irreparable harm” to the US economy.

The suit disputed Trump’s allegation of mortgage fraud and described it as mere pretext to justify firing her and trying to seize control of the Fed. The move is part of a pattern by Trump, Cook says, following his earlier attempt to force out Fed Chair Jerome Powell and pressure the central bank into lowering interest rates.

Cook asked US District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington to issue a temporary restraining order barring Trump’s firing of her from taking effect as the lawsuit begins. The order is necessary, according to the filing, to preserve the status quo at the Fed and protect the public interests.

“The short-term political interests of a president often clash with sound monetary policy,” Cook’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in the filing. “A politically insulated Board of Governors can make appropriate, albeit unpopular, decisions — such as raising interest rates to combat inflation — that are crucial for the nation’s long-term financial health.”

Cobb, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, set an emergency hearing for Friday morning.

The lawsuit is a major escalation in the growing clash between the White House and the Fed, which has resisted Trump’s demands to lower interest rates.