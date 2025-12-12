Larry Ellison’s Wealth Plunges $25 Billion After Oracle Slump

Ellison still commands the wealth to finance a potential Warner Bros. purchase many times over should Paramount eventually win out, but the makeup of the most recent bid could add wrinkles if Ellison needs to deliver cash to close the deal. He currently holds cash and equivalents worth around $34.8 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index, largely derived from historical Oracle stock sales. However, some of that is tied up in less liquid assets, including real estate and art, and it’s unclear how much of that sum he’d be able to immediately deploy.

In addition, Ellison had pledged about 30% of his Oracle stake as collateral to secure personal debts as of Sept. 19, according to Oracle’s 2025 proxy statement. That’s about a 25% increase from the amount of shares he’d pledged a year earlier.

Even after Thursday’s slide, Ellison’s Oracle stake — by far the largest chunk of his wealth — is still worth some $202.8 billion. He’s consistently sold stock for decades, but in relatively modest quantities: He hasn’t sold more than $1 billion of shares in a single year since 2010, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

Oracle has been in the cloud infrastructure business for over a decade, but it’s only recently positioned itself as a key player in the booming AI space. Earlier this year, it signed a landmark $300 billion compute deal with OpenAI, which is also one of its partners on the $500 billion Stargate data center project.

However, investors appear to be growing uneasy about the company’s massive spending, which rose to $12 billion last quarter. The cost to insure against Oracle defaulting on its debt recently spiked to the highest level in more than two years, and Morgan Stanley expects the firm’s net adjusted debt, already hovering around $100 billion, to nearly triple by fiscal year 2028.