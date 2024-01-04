ADVERTISEMENT
Key Takeaways From Minutes Of Fed’s December Rate Meeting
Here are key takeaways from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 12-13 meeting, released Wednesday:
- No sign of imminent rate cuts: Policymakers say their projections imply reductions “would be appropriate by the end of 2024” and several suggest rates could stay at current level for longer than they currently anticipate
- The benchmark rate was seen as likely at or near its peak, though officials note that further rate hikes remain possible if the economy warrants them
- In addition, Fed officials stressed a “careful” approach to rate decisions and reaffirmed that policy should remain restrictive “for some time” until inflation was more sustainably moving toward central bank’s target
- At the same time, officials acknowledge “clear progress” in 2023 toward Fed’s 2% inflation goal
- Several Fed officials suggested that well before any decision to slow the balance-sheet reduction, the central bank should begin to discuss technical factors that would guide such an action
