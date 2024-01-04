Key Takeaways From Minutes Of Fed’s December Rate Meeting

NDTV ProfitGlobal EconomicsKey Takeaways From Minutes Of Fed’s December Rate Meeting
Here are key takeaways from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 12-13 meeting, released Wednesday:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a third meeting and gave its clearest signal yet that its aggressive hiking campaign is finished, forecasting a series of cuts next year.</p></div>
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a third meeting and gave its clearest signal yet that its aggressive hiking campaign is finished, forecasting a series of cuts next year.

(Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 12-13 meeting, released Wednesday:

  • No sign of imminent rate cuts: Policymakers say their projections imply reductions “would be appropriate by the end of 2024” and several suggest rates could stay at current level for longer than they currently anticipate
  • The benchmark rate was seen as likely at or near its peak, though officials note that further rate hikes remain possible if the economy warrants them
  • In addition, Fed officials stressed a “careful” approach to rate decisions and reaffirmed that policy should remain restrictive “for some time” until inflation was more sustainably moving toward central bank’s target
  • At the same time, officials acknowledge “clear progress” in 2023 toward Fed’s 2% inflation goal
  • Several Fed officials suggested that well before any decision to slow the balance-sheet reduction, the central bank should begin to discuss technical factors that would guide such an action

