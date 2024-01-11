JPMorgan Asset Says Fed Rate Cuts May Exceed Forecasts

There’s been a huge disconnect in recent months about just how much the Fed is likely to lower its benchmark this year. Central bank policymakers in their quarterly dot plot are predicting 75 basis points of cuts by year-end, according to the median projection of the Dec. 13 update. The market is far more aggressive, with pricing climbing to almost 160 basis points in late December based on interest-rate swaps before easing back to about 140 basis points this week.