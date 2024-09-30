Jerome Powell Says US Fed Will Move 'Over Time' To More Neutral Stance

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will lower interest rates “over time,” while again emphasizing that the overall economy remains on solid footing.

Powell also reiterated his confidence that inflation will continue moving toward the central bank’s 2% target, adding that economic conditions “set the table” for a further easing of price pressures.

“Looking forward, if the economy evolves broadly as expected, policy will move over time toward a more neutral stance,” Powell said in a speech in Nashville at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. “But we are not on any preset course,” he said, noting that policymakers will continue to make decisions meeting by meeting based on incoming economic data.

A neutral policy is one that neither stimulates nor holds back the economy. The Fed’s current benchmark rate, which officials lowered to a range of 4.75%-5.0% earlier this month, is widely regarded as still restricting economic activity.

The remarks left open the question of how policymakers will approach the size and pace of interest-rate cuts in coming months, a crucial matter for investors.

The central bank lowered its benchmark policy rate by a half percentage point earlier in September, the first reduction since 2020 and a larger-than-usual move. Officials have described the outsize cut as one aimed at protecting a slowing labor market from further weakening.