Japan, US Can Reach Good Trade Deal, Bessent Tells Ishiba

Bessent, who is in Japan for the first time since taking his current position, will attend the US National Day at the World Expo in Osaka on Saturday. As trade was not the main purpose of his visit, the two sides didn’t delve deeply into the subject, according to Akazawa, who spoke to reporters before Ishiba. Akazawa is also set to meet Bessent in Osaka, and the negotiator said trade could come up during Bessent’s visit to the Expo as the subject is always on their minds.

The meeting on Friday was friendly, and involved discussions on various topics, Akazawa said. Ishiba said he hopes that the US National Day will demonstrate the strong Japan-US alliance.

“From my perspective, the security of Ukraine, the Middle East, and Asia are interconnected, and I would like to strengthen cooperation between Japan and the US,” Ishiba said. “I would also like to take the initiative in ensuring peace and security in Japan and continue to work to strengthen our defense capabilities.”