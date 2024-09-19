Janet Yellen Says Fed Interest Rate Cut ‘Positive Sign,’ Policy Still Restrictive

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut Wednesday was “a very positive sign for where the US economy is,” reflecting progress in bringing down inflation and a determination to protect the job market.

“It reflects confidence on the part of the Fed that inflation has come way down and is on a path back to the 2% target, and that the risks with respect to inflation have really meaningfully diminished,” Yellen said at an event hosted by The Atlantic magazine Thursday. “The overriding concern or motive” now is to make sure that the job market “stays strong,” she said.

Yellen, who preceded Fed Chair Jerome Powell in that job, spoke a day after the US central bank lowered its benchmark rate by a half percentage point.