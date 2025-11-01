Jamie Dimon Conquered Wall Street. Who Will Replace Him?
Dimon has long joked that retirement is always a half-decade away, but recently he’s acknowledged that his reign won’t last forever.
In the nearly 20 years since Jamie Dimon took the top job at JPMorgan Chase & Co., he’s grown the bank to a size that may once have seemed impossible—almost quadrupling its balance sheet to $4.6 trillion.
And thanks to one of the costliest construction projects in New York history, Dimon, 69, will soon run America’s biggest bank from a brand new megatower—one that anchors a group of skyscrapers that will create JPMorgan’s own Manhattan neighborhood. That new home is arguably a symbol of the oversized role the bank, and its billionaire chief executive, play across global finance. In this Bloomberg Originals weekly documentary, we explore how Dimon helped build this financial behemoth—and who might replace him one day.
Dimon has long joked that retirement is always a half-decade away, but recently he’s acknowledged that his reign won’t last forever. Given all the potential successors who have come and gone over the years, the question of who it will be has only been getting louder. And it’s not just the finance industry that’s asking. Wall Street’s chiefs hold more sway than they have in decades, so the leader of the biggest US bank is of great interest both in Washington and around the world.
JPMorgan got even bigger two years ago when it bought First Republic Bank, a purchase that bypassed typical restrictions on such a deal because of an existing exception to the rule for acquisitions of failing lenders.
Indeed, to run JPMorgan means overseeing a bank that is effectively everywhere. Dimon has shown that it can be done. In this weekly documentary, we ask who can follow in his footsteps.