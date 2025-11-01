Jamie Dimon Conquered Wall Street. Who Will Replace Him?

Dimon has long joked that retirement is always a half-decade away, but recently he’s acknowledged that his reign won’t last forever. Given all the potential successors who have come and gone over the years, the question of who it will be has only been getting louder. And it’s not just the finance industry that’s asking. Wall Street’s chiefs hold more sway than they have in decades, so the leader of the biggest US bank is of great interest both in Washington and around the world.

JPMorgan got even bigger two years ago when it bought First Republic Bank, a purchase that bypassed typical restrictions on such a deal because of an existing exception to the rule for acquisitions of failing lenders.

Indeed, to run JPMorgan means overseeing a bank that is effectively everywhere. Dimon has shown that it can be done. In this weekly documentary, we ask who can follow in his footsteps.