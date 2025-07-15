Italy’s Meloni Says Trade War With US To Be Avoided At All Costs

Global EconomicsItaly’s Meloni Says Trade War With US To Be Avoided At All Costs
Meloni said she discussed the matter with Stocker and that it’s important for European leaders to work together toward a “reciprocally advantageous” accord.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg)

European countries should do everything they can to avoid a trade war with the US, said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We agree that we must, at all costs, avoid a trade war between the two sides of the Atlantic,” Meloni said during a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in Rome on Tuesday. 

On Monday, US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is still open to more trade negotiations with the EU after announcing a 30% levy on EU imports that will kick in on Aug. 1 if the two sides fail to agree on a better deal. 

