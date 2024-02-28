IRS Hires Former Binance U.S. Exec To Beef Up Crypto Expertise

Sulolit “Raj” Mukherjee, who worked as the global head of tax at the blockchain software company ConsenSys and previously at digital-asset exchange Binance.US, will join the Internal Revenue Service as an adviser. Seth Wilks, who until recently was the vice president of government relations and success at the crypto tax software firm TaxBit, will also join in a similar role. Both will help lead the agency’s crypto compliance and enforcement efforts, the IRS said.