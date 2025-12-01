India Taps Guyana To Replace Russian Barrels As Supertankers Begin 11,000-Mile Long Run

The Very Large Crude Carriers Cobalt Nova and Olympic Lion left the South American nation in the last days of November, each loaded with about 2 million barrels of oil, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. They are due to arrive in India in January.

These are the first crude shipments from Guyana to India since 2021, when two cargoes, each of 1 million barrels, made the same journey, the tracking data show.

India had been importing about 1.7 million barrels a day of Russian oil, but US sanctions last month on Rusisa’s two largest exporters, Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, have put refiners at risk if they continued with the trade. The nervousness about buying the crude also comes after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on all imports from India to 50% in August.